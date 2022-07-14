Florence Pugh Urged People Who Discuss Her Breasts On Social Networks To Grow Up

Actress Florence Pugh criticized online commentators who focused on her breasts in a translucent Valentino dress in which she attended the couture show of the fashion house in Rome on Friday, July 8. It is reported by People.

The star wrote on Instagram that by choosing a bright pink dress with a see-through top, she knew "there is no chance that comments will not appear"-and together with the team of stylists, they knew what they were doing.

"I was delighted with this dress; I was not a bit worried," wrote Florence Pugh and pointed out that the reaction of male commentators to the translucent top of the dress was unacceptable.

"It was interesting to watch the ease with which men completely destroy the female body - proudly, openly, in front of everyone.

You do this by indicating your positions and work contacts in your information," Florence Pugh condemned commentators on social networks.

She counted that this is not the first nor the last time that men have publicly discussed the female body and called such commentators "vulgar."

"So many of you have chosen to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were with my "tiny boobs" and how I should be ashamed of being so "flat-chested."

I have lived in my body for many years, and I am well aware of my breast size, and it does not scare me," said the actress. Finally, she wondered why men are afraid of women's breasts.

"Grow up. Show respect for people. Show respect for the body. Show respect for human beings. I promise life will become much easier. And all this because of two small nipples…" the star concluded her post.

Advertisement

Earlier it was reported that Dior demanded that Valentino pay damages of $ 100 thousand due to the show in the center of Rome.