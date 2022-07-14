Florence Pugh Takes On The Pink Trend In A Daring See-Through Dress

Florence Pugh has made it clear that she is far from being as simple as she might seem. The actress decided to take a risk and appeared in a rather bold outfit at the Friday Valentino show in Rome.

She settled on a delicate dress in a sensational pink hue and seemed to have answered the question that many would like to receive an answer to.

"Technically, they are covered," she wrote on social media, posting pictures from the event showing her breasts.

Then, of course, the star tagged the designer Valentino in her cheeky post, saying she "feels magical" in Pierpaolo Piccioli's outfit, adding a comment about how magical the evening was.

She called the Italian fashion designer" an absolute genius, "and hardly anyone is ready to argue with this statement.

Her pink tulle Barbie-inspired dress featured a high neckline and a layered, flowy skirt. Paired with a new septum piercing and bright platform shoes, she added a bold twist to an already daring outfit with geometric earrings.

Florence's make-up was quite restrained, but of course, pink, and the look was completed with a neat hairstyle with a wet effect.

"Thank you again, my beautiful team, for making my pink princess dream come true," the actress wrote of her glam team.

But if you are not yet ready for such daring models, then we advise you to take a closer look at more concise options in a trendy color.

An excellent example is the image of Anne Hathaway this week, who is also not averse to plunging into the world of puppet dreams.

Of course, Pugh is definitely not the only A-lister that stopped the late bright color. Anne Hathaway, Megan Fox, Khloé Kardashian and Hailey Bieber have all recently conducted their internal Barbie.

Advertisement

In just over a week, Fox, 36, wore two different head-to-toe pink shapes, while Bieber wore a pink corset. Meanwhile, Kardashian, 38, celebrated her birthday in a latex style, featuring Barbie vibes yesterday.