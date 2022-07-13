Florence Pugh Recieves Backlash For Sheer Valentino Dress; Calls Out Body Shamers

Florence Pugh is an actress ready to take on anything in the world. The actress has exceptional talents and has been in the industry from a younger age. Since she's been in the acting world for a long time, she's also had a lot of fan following build over time. Not only that but she's also had multiple shows become a success because of her brilliant acting skills.

Florence Pugh is also one of the sharpest women in the industry. She's not ashamed of how she looks and she's ready to shut down anyone who points out something negative about her. The actress attended the Valentino show on Friday in a beautiful sheer pink dress however the backlash that she received was not something she was expecting. The body-shaming mostly came from men which infuriated her.

In retaliation, Florence posted a series of pictures of her in the dress and said "I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during, or even now after." Florence is completely comfortable in her body and hence did not mind the sheerness of the dress.

However, she did state that she had observed how easy it was for men of the world to destroy a woman's body publically and proudly for everyone to observe. She explained that she was happy with the way that she looked and she would not change it for anyone. Her statement also said "Many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny tits’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat-chested. I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it".

Advertisement

Florence is big on body positivity and thus stands up for it in every way she can. She speaks about how she was under the microscope for years until she learned that she didn't want to do jobs that required her to change herself. She spoke about the negative impact social media has on a person and wondered if standing up for body positivity would bring about a change in the toxic patterns of social media.