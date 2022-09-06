Florence Pugh Arrives At The Venice Film Festival After Much Anticipation

Florence Pugh arrived at the Venice Film Festival on Monday to attend the "Don't Worry Darling" premiere, much to the hoopla surrounding her supposed spat with Olivia Wilde. Her appearance was greatly awaited.

The "Dune 2" actress, who flew in from Budapest, where she is filming "Little Women," missed the press conference and photo call for the movie but arrived in Italy in time for the screening. Here I am. For Granzo, 26-year-old Pat Pugh posted a picture of herself strolling with her grandmother.

Pugh uploaded a picture of herself seated in a makeup chair in front of a display of Valentino cosmetics while sporting a purple Valentino outfit for her newsworthy entrance.

In a news conference, Wilde spoke about Pugh's absence but dodged inquiries about her falling out with Shia LaBeouf.

We are delighted that Florence, despite being in production, is able to attend this performance. Wilde, 38, stated. Regarding the never-ending tabloid rumors and noise, the internet feeds itself. I don't think I should help out with that.

LaBeouf was first chosen for the part that Harry Styles would eventually play. Despite the former "House" star's claims that the "Honey Boy" actor was fired, a video of Wilde pleading with LaBeouf to stay on set circulated.

I felt like I wasn't quite ready to quit on this yet, so I desired to reach out, Wilde said. I'm also devastated, and I want to understand this.

Wilde replied, "I believe this may serve as a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you're open to doing this with me, with us. LaBeouf, 36, who is working on his image, also denied losing the job.

LeBeouf replied to the director, "You and I both recognize the reasons behind my departure. I left your movie because my co-stars and I were unable to find time to practice.