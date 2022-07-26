Florence Kasumba Talks About The Plot Of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Comic-con always comes through with lots of exciting news for superhero fans and this year was no different. But while many exciting things happened at this year's Comic-con perhaps the most exciting reveal of all was the trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Audiences have been desperately waiting to see what direction the sequel of Black Panther was going to take, after the death of Chadwick Boseman who played the titular character in the first film. Boseman's death left a very difficult task for the director of the film Ryan Coogler, of crafting a sequel from scratch and one that would honor the legacy that Chadwick left.

The trailer has given some hint towards what the movie will look like but still skillfully managed to keep much under wraps. However, Comic-con is not just a time to release footage but also a time to speak to the actors that star in the movie and try to get the inside scoop on the details of upcoming projects. In this fashion, ScreenRant spoke with the actress Florence Kasumba who plays the character of Ayo, a member of the Dora Milaje the official king's guard of Wakanda in Black Panther. Florence was asked about what's different in the upcoming Black Panther film and what can be expected to which she responded and one of the important things she said was that the nation of Wakanda will need allies in their upcoming endeavors.

Her exact comment was as follows:

"How has Wakanda changed? Life has continued, and there are a lot of problems that have to be solved. In this one, there are threats, and with the help of the Wakandans and their allies, things have to be dealt with."

The upcoming film will be starring Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Tenoch Huerta, Angela Bassett, Martin Freeman, Danai Gurira, Dominque Thorne, and Kasumba herself, and it is set to hit the big screens on the 11th of November.