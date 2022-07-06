First Look At Tom Hiddleston's Loki Season 2 Is Here And It Tells A Lot

Tom Hiddleston's Marvel Series, Loki which dropped in 2021 was a huge success and left at such a cliff hanger ending that fans could not wait for more. Unfortunately, the people would have to wait as it was later announced that season 2 of the show would not release until at least 2 years later. However, thanks to leaked set footage, fans will not have to wait too long to begin speculating about the second season of the show that follows the God of Mischief.

The first season of the show features Loki or rather a multiversal variant of the Loki that fans have come to know and love as he is arrested by an organization called the Time Variance Authority (TVA). Loki decides to get to the bottom of the organization to figure out exactly who runs it. Along the way he makes some new friends including a female variant of himself named Sylvie (played by Sophia Di Martino) and a TVA Agent Mobius (played by Owen Wilson). Loki figures out that the TVA is run by a man called He Who Remains (played by Jonathan Majors) , who tells them that he arrests multiversal variants to keep a single timeline and prevent a multiverse, but Sylvie kills him and the time line splits into a multiverse, leaving Loki stranded in a timeline where He Who Remains is a vicious warrior named Kang The Conquerer and runs the TVA. In this timeline, Loki runs into Mobius but this Mobius doesn't know who Loki is.

Fans were heartbroken at this ending as Lokie and Mobius's friendship was one of the best parts of the amazing series and having to watch Loki go it solo in season 2 of the show would be hard. However, Marvel is historically known for paying attention to their fans and new footage leaks seem to show the Loki and Mobius are back on the same team in season 2 as they are seen wearing identical tuxes at a party presumably on a top secret mission together.

The set leaks have given fans hope that either the Mobius from the original timeline will return to join Loki or Loki will win over the Mobius from the new timeline just like he did the previous one. Either ways, fans are excited to see the excellent chemistry between Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson on screen that was one of the best parts of season 1 of the show. Loki season 2 has begun filming and is expected to be release sometime in the middle of 2023.