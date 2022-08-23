Fetty Wap Enters Pleaded Guilty To A Drug Conspiracy Charge And Will Likely Serve At Least Five Years In Prison

The charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess restricted narcotics has been accepted by Fetty Wap .

Following his initial detention in October for his alleged participation in a large-scale drug trafficking organization, the rapper entered a guilty plea on Monday in the federal courthouse in Central Islip on Long Island. According to CBS News and the Associated Press, he now faces a mandatory minimum term of five years.

Prosecutors claimed that Fetty, 31, threatened to kill a man over a FaceTime contact in 2021, which was against the rules of his pretrial release in his narcotics case. As reported by the AP, U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke reached this conclusion during the hearing.

There is no defined time for a sentence. A representative for the rapper did not immediately answer when asked for comment by PEOPLE.

According to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, the rapper known as "Trap Queen" was one of six people accused of "conspiring to distribute and possess controlled drugs" in October.

Between June 2019 and June 2020, Fetty, as William Junior Maxwell II, and the other men—among them a correctional officer from New Jersey—are accused of distributing more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl, and crack cocaine throughout Long Island and New Jersey.

According to the press statement, the men apparently bought the drugs on the West Coast and then transported them across the country using the U.S. Postal Service and drivers who had secret stashes in their cars. The drugs were then kept in Suffolk County, New York.

According to authorities, Maxwell served as a kilogram-level redistributor for the trafficking group.

According to the press release, search warrants resulted in the recovery of almost $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, many fentanyl tablets, two 9mm handguns, a rifle, a.45 caliber pistols, a.40 caliber pistol, and ammunition.