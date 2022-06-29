Fans realized that the whirlwind romance of Anya Taylor-Joy with Malcolm McRae

Anya Taylor-Joy does not flaunt her personal life, but recently the actress has increasingly begun to appear on special occasions with her boyfriend.

Fans realized that a whirlwind romance with Malcolm McRae was turning into something more. The engagement ring confirmed the guesses of the fans.

So, the other day, the paparazzi photographed Anya beaming as she exited a private plane: a dazzling gem sparkled on the ring finger of the star of the TV series "Queen's Move."

An airport employee told the Daily Mail: "She jumped out of the plane and then appeared to flash the ring to her driver before getting into the car. She either showed off to them or danced.

Either way, she looked ecstatic."

We remind you that the beauty has been dating the musician for a little over a year.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. According to the star, her lover prefers a quiet life to any social events.

"Finally, I found someone who will be happy to sit with me in silence and read books," Anya said in an interview.

Around this time, Taylor Joy began posing publicly with a diamond glitter on the ring finger of her left hand, but neither she nor Macken ever confirmed her engagement, and so it seems.

Since then, their relationship has broken down, while billing has been going on for a long time. Still, the split seems to have been pleasant, as seen in Taylor Joy Macken's first feature film, the 2020 feature film, Hair Are the Young Men.

In May 2020, Taylor Joy was spotted walking the streets of London with photographer Ben Seed. Gossip sites quickly named Seed as her boyfriend, but no evidence of romance has been found since, nor have there been any reports that the two have definitely been paired.