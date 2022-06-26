Fans of Kim Kardashian mocked the star for the 'most uneasy' office

Fans of Kim Kardashian called her office "the most uncomfortable" after her tour video appeared on TikTok. It is reported by the Mirror.

Kim Kardashian recorded a video tour of her office, praising the interior designers and the creator of exclusive furniture.

After a fan account reposted the video on Tik-Tok, many of the star's fans were quick to comment on the layout and furniture choices.

Most of the negativity went to triangular chairs with an angular back and a thin cushion covered with leather, as well as wooden office chairs.

The text above the repost read: "I think I just found the most uncomfortable chairs in the world."

One commenter commented, "I'd rather sit on the ground," to which another commented, "I'm thinking about how bad my back would hurt if I had to sit on that wooden chair for 8 hours."

But one subscriber still supported Kim, noting that the furniture looks very aesthetically pleasing, although it is not designed to make it comfortable for a person to sit on it.

Earlier it was reported, Film producer Duncan Henderson died at the age of 72. It is reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The cause of death was pancreatic cancer. Henderson has worked on projects such as Dead Poets Society and Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

"He was thoughtful and was a romantic. He has always worked very hard to spend time with his family. He has helped countless people and has always done the right thing," the producer's rep shared.

Early in his career, Henderson worked as an assistant director. In 2004, he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture for Master and Commander: The Other Side of the World, starring Russell Crowe.