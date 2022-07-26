Fans Of Bruce Willis Had Different Perspectives Of Him After He Staged A Dance Battle With His Daughter Emma Heming Willis

Bruce Willis announced at the beginning of March that he was retiring from acting due to a developing speech issue. It turns out that the action movie star is still having a good time, contrary to what fans' presumptions about their idol.

The footage that Emma Hemming posted on social media can be used to determine this. The 67-year-old movie diva battles against Mabel while imitating her daughter's 10-year-old dance moves on the show. The wife of the actor remarked on the entry, "We are spending this weekend with charity."

Remember that Willis has a specific type of dementia. We wanted to let all of Bruce's supporters know that he was experiencing health issues. His cognitive abilities are impacted by his aphasia diagnosis.

In this sense, Bruce made the decision to abandon a job that meant a great deal to him after giving it careful thought, according to the celebrity family.

The "Die Hard" star, according to Bruce's attorney, is still capable of appearing in movies. He could work and wanted to. According to Marty Singer, "Many people with this diagnosis do not give up what they love.

They said, "This is an extremely difficult time for our family, and we are so grateful for your ongoing love, sympathy, and support."

"We are dealing with this as a solid family and wanted to invite his fans because we are aware of how important they are to both of you. Live it up, as Bruce usually says, and that's exactly what we're going to do."

Emma posted a thank you message on her Instagram Story after receiving a flood of support from her loved ones, friends, and followers.

"Your kindness, love, and prayers are greatly appreciated. I appreciate it. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you, "She composed.