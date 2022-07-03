Fans have at least two more years until the next James Bond movie

Daniel Craig 's time as 007 has come to an end, so now the future of Bond is in question. But the next James Bond producer, Barbara Broccoli, has made it clear that the long-running franchise is still at least two years away from a new film. In a recent interview, she confirmed that the team is now working on a "reimagining of Bond" after Daniel Craig drew his line on the saga during the release of No time to die.

"We are working and discussing it. There is no script, and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next movie because it's actually a new Bond invention. We are reinventing it, and that takes time. I would say that before the start of filming, there are at least two years left," she said.

The film was the fifth and final work of the Hollywood actor after 15 years of service as 007. Filming was repeatedly paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in the end, the premiere in the UK and the USA took place in early October 2021. With a worldwide gross of $774.2 million, the film is the fourth highest-grossing movie of 2021.

The night was a bond love festival, with captivating and intriguing Bond video messages from Daniel Craig, Dame Judi Dench, Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, and Sam Mendes, director of Skyfall and Specter.

The first adaptation of Ian Fleming's book series, since coming to the silver screen with Dr. Number in 1962, has produced 25 Bond films.

Craig began filming with Casino Royale in 2006 and has starred in five films.

Speculation has been rife in recent years about who will fill his shoes, with a long line of actors - including Idris Alba, Tom Hardy, Sam Hagen, Reggie-Jane Page, and John Boyega - rumored to be leading.