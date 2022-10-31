Famous Models Cindy Crawford And Rande Gerber Kids Kaia And Presley Came Along To The Halloween Party At Casamigos

On Friday night in Beverly Hills, California, there was a star-studded Halloween party hosted by Casamigos Tequila. The Gerber-Crawford family spent the evening there, and everyone had a great time.

Cindy Crawford, dressed in a costume with western overtones, was seen celebrating the occasion with her family, including her husband and two children. She completed her appearance by wearing a white lace-up dress, brown leather boots, and a leather corset top. Her hair was left undone, and she wore a stunning choker necklace.

Two of her children, Kaia and Presley Gerber, attended the celebration in support of their dad, Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerber.

Rande, who is 60 years old, dressed up with his wife in a couple's costume by donning a cowboy outfit that was complementary to his wife's frontierswoman getup. His outfit included a hat, a holster, and a revolver for concealed carry. On social media, Crawford, 56 years old, shared some behind-the-scenes photographs of her glam crew preparing her and her coworkers' outfits.

On the other hand, Kaia had her hair pulled back into a sleek back style and was clad in the Matrix-inspired black latex suit. A pair of sunglasses was the finishing touch on the ensemble for the 21-year-old actress from American Horror Story.

For his part, Presley, who is 23 years old, dressed up as Fred Flinstone, while his girlfriend, Lexi Wood, went as Wilma Flockstone. The couple shared several photographs of themselves dressed in costume on Instagram, highlighting the difference between his conservatively patterned orange matching set and her daring, midriff-baring white one.

Every year for Halloween, the family goes all out, and throughout the years, they have worn a variety of themed group and partner costumes.

In the year 2020, Rande, who, along with his old pals George Clooney and Mike Meldman, co-founded the tequila company, gave an interview to PEOPLE. The lavish costume party had been postponed at the time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.