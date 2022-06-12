Fairy Tale Princess Gwen Stefani at the AFI Life Achievement Awards

The same age Jennifer Lopez looks great, like her colleague.

The ex-soloist of No Doubt and judge of the show The Voice shone on the red carpet of the AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards ceremony at the Hollywood Dolby Theater last Thursday.

Established by the Board of Directors of the American Film Institute in 1973, the award is presented annually to a distinguished person for her lifelong contribution to the enrichment of American culture through film and television.

52-year-old Gwen Stefani came to the photocall in an outfit worthy of a princess: a tight white top with a deep neckline and a long skirt with a train, from which it is impossible to take your eyes off from a multitude of tulle frills, dyed with a "degrade" effect from white top to dark green hem.

The singer at the social event was accompanied by her husband, country musician Blake Shelton, choosing a gray jacket over a black vest with a tie and blue jeans for the event.

An evening in honor of actress and singer Julie Andrews, who was awarded this year's AFI Lifetime Achievement, smoothly turned into a gala dinner, with Jane Seymour, Bo Derek, and the star of the Sex and the City franchise posing at the same table with Gwen and Blake John Corbett.

In a previous post, Jennifer Lopez arrived alone at the United Palace Cultural Center in a fabulous Tom Ford dress that embraced her prominent curves, but Ben Affleck's large green diamond ring still shone on her finger.

Clothing Lopez leaves no room for imagination: transparent entrances not only made it possible to feel the 52-year-old star's stunning press but also the fact that she didn't wear underwear.

Jennifer's figure was complete with a velvet clutch and large diamond earrings. At the film festival's opening after-party, JLo was spotted in a picture in a contrasting evening dress with wide jeans, a T-shirt, and a snow-white blazer set.