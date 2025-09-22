Fabolous Welcomes Jeeter To New York City With Official Launch

Instagram/@myfabolouslife

Since Fabolous came into the New York market via the infused pre-roll company Jeeter, it is now considered a huge step for the cannabis brand. The Brooklyn-born emcee shared this news on social media, creating moments of buzz through his followers and the cannabis community. This really is one giant step for legal cannabis distribution in the state.

Having been in the hip-hop world for so long, and now into the cannabis business, Fabolous kept it casual yet straightforward, “Welcome to NYC @jeeter!! 🗽.” The behind-the-scenes shot, taken just recently, was circulated by fans who were speculating if it was during the launch event or a private party to celebrate Jeeter’s entry into the New York market. The audio in the clip was filled with joyous conversation and laughter, but it was quite difficult to pinpoint the details clearly.

Jeeter’s entry into New York was announced amid the state going through phase 3 of implementation in this legal cannabis market with major brands making a show all over the state. Jeeter, known for classic premium infused pre-rolls and quirky packaging, has become a cult brand in the few states that it has spotted. A date on its New York entry lends to commercial business significance; simultaneously, the other applicable date speaks of cultural significance within the cannabis realm.

With hundreds of comments pouring on the announcement of Jeeter’s entry into New York, most expressed excitement over the arrival, one comment summed it up best saying, “Crazy that NYC just getting infused pre rolls that are OFFICIAL.” These words speak volumes about something orbiting so closely like a sign of legal cannabis distribution where all the time all marketing was fully illegal.

“This is a link to Fabolous’s music… Breathe one of many favorites from Fab!!!! dark times😏” This alignment of the musician’s tracks tie-ins with cannabis culture, which Fabolous is now pursuing in a professional capacity, demonstrates how he has stitched together his entertainment career alongside his business ventures.

Even industry insiders and collaborators participated in the excitement, one simply affirming, “F A B O L U S”—simultaneously a play on the rapper’s name and an adjective for something extraordinary or excellent, just right for the occasion.

Not all comments were celebratory; there were voices of discontent. Some lamented their omission from what were suspected to be private affairs, “I need to be in the loop smh miss all the events.” This underscores the hunger for cannabis-related experiences and cultural capital that brands like Jeeter enjoy in urban markets.

More than a business expansion, the launch signals the commercialization and normalization of cannabis culture in the big cities. As bigger names like Fabolous invest in the arena, the industry rides to fare mainstream acceptance even as it dangles the culture that nourished this industry from Day One.

New York’s matrix of legal cannabis vendors offers an ideal blend of entertainment, entrepreneurship, and advocacy for artists to emerge in product development. Thus, Fabolous’s welcome to Jeeter marks another milestone in the evolutionary process that considers advancement whilst staying true to the genuine bonds that make these projects possible. His recent New York City nighttime vibe post shows his continued connection to the city. The rapper has also shown his relatable side about staying clean and paid stylish nods to legends with iconic graphic tees. He even showed off his style while supporting the New York Rangers.