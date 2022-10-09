Exiting A Miami Office Building Full Of Law Firms, Gisele Bündchen Carried A Serious Expression On Her Face

As she left a Miami building full of law firms on Friday, Gisele Bündchen didn't look too happy about her woes marriage to Tom Brady.

The 42-year-old beauty hid her face behind her laptop as she hurried to her car from the premises, ignoring the media waiting outside. Attempting to blend into the background, Bündchen wore a pair of dark sunglasses, jeans, a white top, and flip-flops. The Brazilian beauty let her long blonde hair down loosely in waves and wore a lot of gold jewelry.

She was beautiful, but she seemed a little frazzled as she searched for her car keys while juggling her laptop, large water bottle, light blue purse, and mixed emotions. Amid the Florida sun and the stressful week, Bündchen's face flushed slightly, and her under-eyes appeared puffy.

Less than two months have passed since news leaked that the model and the NFL player, 45, had split up after an epic dispute over his choice to un-retire from the NFL.

On Tuesday, Page Six exclusively reported that Bündchen had retained a prominent Florida divorce attorney, despite Brady's continued optimism that the couple could work things out.

One close friend of the couple told Page Six, "I never honestly believed this dispute would be the last of them, but it looks like it is."

As far as I can tell, none will be returning at this point. They said that to determine what a divorce would entail, who would get what, and how much money would be involved, they had consulted with attorneys.

Sources tell us that even though the couple is now building a $30 million estate on Miami's Billionaire Bunker, they have been living in separate residences since their massive argument.