Ex-husband was banned from communicating with Britney Spears for three years after the scandal at the wedding

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander has been charged after he tried to disrupt the pop star's wedding to her boyfriend, Sam Asghari . It is reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

The man was accused of stalking Spears, as well as illegal entry into her home, vandalism, and battery, but he pleaded not guilty to any of them.

On June 13, the court set a $100,000 bail for Alexander and also issued an order prohibiting approaching the pop star for three years at a distance of fewer than 100 yards.

Jason Alexander walked into Spears' home during the star's wedding to Sam Asghari. At the same time, the man was broadcasting live on Instagram.

He told security that he was invited to the celebration by his ex-wife. However, it soon became clear that Alexander had an arrest warrant in another district, which is why he was detained.

Britney Spears' first marriage to childhood friend Jason Alexander lasted only 55 hours: they got married in Las Vegas in 2004 and hastily annulled it.

Earlier, the mother of Britney Spears commented on her daughter's wedding, which she was not invited to. The mother of American singer Britney Spears commented on her daughter's wedding on social networks, to which she was not invited. Writer Lynn Spears was happy for her girl and confessed her love.

"You just beam and look so happy! Your wedding is the wedding of your dreams! And the fact that you organized it at home made it special. I am so happy for you! I love you!" she wrote in the comments to the photo from the celebration.

On June 9, the actress married her boyfriend, fitness trainer Sam Asghari. The wedding took place in a narrow circle of friends and close newlyweds.