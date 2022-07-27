Even While Shooting, Eva Mendes Continues To Call Ryan Gosling

For many years, Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have made an effort to keep their relationship a secret from the public.

They hardly ever had a red carpet appearance together, and they made a concerted effort for a very long time to avoid discussing one another in interviews.

The actors have gained notoriety throughout this time as one of Hollywood's most shrouded couples. However, Eva and Ryan are now talking more about one another in interviews with journalists.

Mendes recently defended Gosling after it was claimed that his portrayal of Ken was unpleasant. "Something about this picture made my teen self come to life. People are aware that he is acting, don't they? The actress remarked, "He portrays a phoney person.

In an interview, Gosling also discussed his significant other. The actor acknowledged during an appearance on Good Morning America that he brought his entire family to work with him on The Gray Man in Prague.

Eva called Ryan to clarify certain things while the movie was being filmed. The entire scenario was focused on me as I was restrained to a bench. We are in Prague, and we can hear explosions. It was heard in the nearby hotel where Eva and her kids were staying, Gosling recounted with a grin.

Mendes then made a choice, which left him in a challenging situation. I sort of spoke while hiding behind a bench and using my free hand. How long will these explosions last, Eva wonder me? Ryan stated, "The girls are taking a piano lesson on Zoom.

