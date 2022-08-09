Eve Barlow, A Friend Of The Actress, Joined Amber Heard And Her Daughter Oonagh Paige On Their Trip To Israel

Heard was recently seen eating lunch in Tel Aviv, Israel, with Eve Barlow, who was expelled from the former's $50 million libel lawsuit against Johnny Depp.

An image of the friends enjoying a meal outdoors last week has been shared by an Israeli reporter. Barlow casually dressed casually in a white tank top, while the actress wore two french braids and minimum makeup.

Heard, 36, was seen wheeling a stroller in photos taken the previous day. Oonagh, Paige Heard, her 1-year-old daughter, had been seeing the city.

In April, Barlow was abruptly removed from the strongly Depp-Heard trial for "currently reside, texting, and publishing information" while seated in the front row, which is typically reserved for defense advisers, as Page Six previously revealed.

At the time, insiders with knowledge of the Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom informed us that the British music critic got into trouble with Judge Penney S. Azcarate due to her actions, which reportedly involved trying to meddle in the case of Depp-supportive witness Gina Deuters.

Barlow's request to be indefinitely excluded from the hearings was eventually approved by Judge Azcarate, who declared that the former deputy editor of New Musical Express (NME) would "not [be] getting back into the courthouse during this prosecution."

After Heard, to whom Depp, 59, was married from 2015 to 2017, published an opinion piece for the Washington Post on suffering family violence, Depp, 59, filed a lawsuit against her in 2019. In 2020, the "Aquaman" actress counterclaimed against the actor for $100 million.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor said that his ex-wife made up the rhetoric claims, which he said ruined his career, in an effort to obtain a sizable divorce payment, even though Heard did not specifically mention Depp in the article.

After winning the case in June and receiving $10 million in compensation penalties and $5 million in punitive penalties, Depp's reputation was restored.