Eva Mendes Stuns In Vacation Pictures From Greece

Eva Mendes took to Instagram to post pictures of her vacation to Greece and fans couldn't thank her enough for blessing the world with her beauty.

The actress recently took a vacation to Greece with her husband Ryan Gosling and her two daughters, Esmeralda, who is seven years old, and Amada, who is six years old.

The picture showed Eva sitting in front of a Greek home with a very traditional and aesthetically pleasing look to it, but nothing was more pleasing to look at in the picture than Eva herself.

The actress wore a head wrap, a gorgeous patterned summer dress, and underneath it, a very flattering green swimsuit that accentuated his toned figure perfectly. Eva sat in the beautiful Greek sunlight and basked in its glory while fans went crazy in the comments section of the post.

"Enjoy your holidays Eva. You look stunning as always …kissed by the sun,"

"Love this!!! You look gorgeous. Hope you and your little family enjoy your trip."

These were just some of the comments under the beautiful photo.

Of course, the family has much to celebrate as it was only just recently announced that Eva's husband Ryan Gosling will be playing Ken in the upcoming live-action Barbie movie. The first look of Ryan as Ken recently dropped and broke the internet with fans going crazy over it.

Eva herself was pretty happy with the result. She posted a picture of her husband in the Ken look with a caption underneath it stating, "So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this…#Thatsmyken."

The role, love it or hate it, is an iconic one and it was amazing to see Eva being in her husband's corner as always. People in the comments section once again praised the couple and the mother of two. saying, "I love how supportive you are of each other!!!!!! My fave couple, can't wait to see this movie."

The Barbie live-action movie will drop in theatres next year. For now, however, it's vacation time for the family.