Eva Mendes Defends Her Career, Denies Reports That She Left The Hollywood Acting

She announced her continued acting career in an Instagram post on Friday. With the success of my other efforts, I could spend more time at home with my children than acting ever would have permitted.

Mendes displays several articles from various newspapers that explain why she reportedly left the acting industry, all of which she dismisses in the video. Aiming to change that perception, she concluded, "I never quit," in the accompanying piece.

After starring in 2014's Lost River with longtime lover Ryan Gosling, Mendes said she was unimpressed by the stereotypical roles she was offered at the time. To her, working on the film that was Gosling's directorial debut and was partially inspired by his upbringing was a dream come true. That's an extremely high bar to reach.

The two actors became fast friends on the set of 2011's The Place Beyond the Pines, where Mendes and Gosling first worked together. The couple currently has two daughters: Esmeralda Amada, 8, and Amada Lee, 6.

The couple has been together for ten years, but they've kept their family life under wraps. Mendes has also been coy about her alleged retirement from acting in the years since Lost River.

The previous spring revealed to the ladies of The View that she would consider returning to the big screen, but only for a specific type of movie.

The things I plan to do are few and far between. Before having children, she explained, she would say yes to just about any activity if it involved having fun. In contrast, I no longer engage in violent or sexual acts or wish to engage in... well, you get the idea.

Meanwhile, Gosling has kept appearing in critically acclaimed films like 2016's La La Land, for which he received his first Golden Globe. Although he has a successful acting career, the actor told Heat magazine that being a father is his top priority.