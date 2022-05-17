Actress Eva Mendes called the conditions for her return to the cinema after eight years of break

48-year-old American actress Eva Mendes was told under what conditions she would return to filming a movie after an eight-year break. Entertainment reports.

According to the artist, she will again be able to play in films if there are no bold scenes with her participation, as well as shots with violence.

Mendes said that she set such conditions for the sake of her daughters - seven-year-old Esmeralda and six-year-old Amada, whom the actress is raising with her husband, artist Ryan Gosling . Eva said that she did not want her daughters to watch their mother's bed scenes during their were growing up.

In 2014, Mendes appeared on the screen for the last time, taking part in her husband's debut film, How to Catch a Monster. Since then, the actress has been engaged in raising children and was fond of interior design, as well as the development of her own charitable foundation. At that time, the artist decided to suspend filming for an indefinite period.

At the end of April, it evolved known that the star of "Spider-Man," Andrew Garfield decided to suspend his acting career.

According to the artist, he has lived a very busy schedule for the past few years, including numerous shootings. It devastated him mentally and physically. Garfield admitted that he needs time to figure out how to move on.

"I need to readjust and see what I want to do next and who I want to be, and also just be an ordinary person for a while," the actor said in an interview.

The Spider-Man star also shared what he is going to do when he takes a break from his career.