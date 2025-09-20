Eva Marcille Shares Martin Lawrence Clip To Kickstart Weekend Vibes

Instagram/@evamarcille

On Instagram this past Saturday, Eva Marcille shared a fond Martin clip to inspire followers to make their day great. In sharing the clip of Martin Lawrence dancing energetically to Cameo’s “Candy,” The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum simply said, “Let’s make it great!!! Happy Saturday 🌻.” It didn’t take long for the post to rake in reactions, and some even shared their plans for the weekend.

From the beloved ’90s sitcom, Martin Lawrence would clap his hands as he said, “Simply put, you’re the reason why. Even the line will shine. I’ll jump to the brightest on you,” then moved to this unmistakably groovy dance. A feel-good spirit perfect for kicking a weekend up a notch.

Fans were pretty much into this energy, one enthusiastically responded, “Agreed Queen!! 🌞🌷 Have an incredible Saturday!! 😁.” The following was an apt summary of the shared experience: “Yesss Happy Saturday!! Have a wonderful weekend ❤️.” This was indeed a big wave of positive vibes flowing over many.

Nostalgia and delightful memories came pouring in from the clip. “Lmaooo I literally watched this episode last night 😂🤣🙌🏽,” admitted one fan, sharing in the never-ending appeal of the show. Another one was cracking down on the scene, saying “The handclap always set it off . He always used the Clap to get the dancing crackin 🤣 @martinlawrence you a fool 😂😂😂.” A detail that clicks perfectly with those who have been in the game for a while.

Somewhere between motivation and distraction. Another commenter announced: “I’m about to play this song loud and get going for the day! Thanks 😊 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽.” That response just goes to show how a little bit of fun can change somebody’s day from a slow-again Saturday into an energized one.

The comments section also served as a platform to celebrate some birthdays. The posters gave away their age, and one said, “&& it’s my 40th birthday 🔥♍️♍️🤎🏾,” with a lot of birthday wishes as replies. The post turned into an uninvited background for their birthday parties.

Meanwhile, somewhere in between, one comment perhaps had the last laugh. It referenced a recent storyline, “Um… Madam?? With all due Respect, you got shot weeks ago!!! I’m tired of waiting! Respectfully Madam.” Most probably wink-winking at something from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, an inside joke many other fans would understand. This comment directly referenced her role as Madam.

A commenter says, “Don’t hurt me but can sb tell me the name of this song 😫🥹”. Thankfully people answer back with “cameo- candy❤️”. Another beautiful example of organic community-building, albeit surface-level.

Marcille would have huge points had she shared this. It wasn’t raison d’être for glamour and drama; it was a very shared moment of pure joy that moved people. In this complicated news world, a very simple invitation to dance to a classic is exactly what we all need sometimes. Her post created a little sunny corner on the internet where fans could reminisce and channel positive weekend energies. It’s a testament to the sometimes much-needed simplicity of a great throwback. The post also featured an unretouched photo of the star, showcasing her natural beauty, and many fans praised O’Shea Russell for his loyalty to Marcille on her show.