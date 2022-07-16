Eva Longoria In A White Bikini On A Yacht Enchanted Fans

Eva Longoria went on vacation with her family. The 47-year-old actress was spotted by paparazzi while relaxing on a yacht in Italian waters.

The Desperate Housewives star went on vacation after attending the Taormina Film Festival. Now Eva is basking in the sun on the island of Capri with her loved ones.

The actress sunbathed in a snow-white bikini with an unobtrusive print. Eva refused makeup and let her long hair down.

Next to Longoria were her 4-year-old son and husband, Jose Baston. They took turns jumping into the sea. Eva and Santiago rode a large inflatable boat in the form of watermelon.

Longoria lay down in the center of her and put her son on her stomach, on whom she prudently put on a life jacket.

Fans of the actress admired her slender figure. "Beauty in white," "Luxury tanned figure!", "Very nice family," "Eve is charming even without makeup," "I admire Eve's willpower," said the fans.

Eva does not miss the opportunity to show off her perfect figure after giving birth. She managed to lose 20 kg thanks to regular training and dietary changes.

Longoria excluded simple carbohydrates from the diet. She also spends time in the gym every day, focusing on cardio and strength training.

In her latest jaw-dropping photo, the overboard star, dressed in a yellow two-piece swimsuit, boarded a ship and set Fedora over her head, with the caption 'Out of Office' actress Yacht.

Looks great while posing. The photo shows Eva smiling from ear to ear, and it looks like the star is having a great time with her family during the family holidays.

The Hollywood star then slipped into a red hot bikini as she uploaded a shot of herself, leaving her torn abs and coffee cleavage on display.