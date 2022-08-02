Eva Longoria Discusses How She Overcame Envy In Prior Marriages And Discovered Romance With Jose Baston

Recently, a brand-new edition of Eva Longoria 's podcast was made available, and in it, she discussed her prior dating history. Recall that the "Desperate Housewives" star took a long time to find love.

Jose Baston, her third spouse, is the one she is now married to. But, according to Eva, their relationship had not been great up until this moment.

Longoria frequently experienced jealousy in earlier books. And she had no desire to feel any of these emotions. I feel that jealousy consumes a lot of energy. At one point, my feelings of malice were tangible. The worst sensation is this one. The star observed, "I can't comprehend why anyone would want to go through it.

But then Longoria met Baston and changed her perspective on what was important in life. "In my third marriage, I discovered my true love. When I first met my future husband, he was 50 years old, and I was 40. Then, we both agreed that you should just enjoy life as a couple, said Eva.

But many more issues might arise in a relationship besides envy. Longoria claims that she and her husband continue to have disagreements.

The actress continued, "I can still holler at him for a toothbrush or something like that.

After then, Tony Parker, a former NBA player, and Longoria started dating. They later got married in 2007.

In 2010, after the former couple had divorced and separated, she accused him of having an extramarital affair.

Later, in 2015, she met Baston, and the two got married the following year after moving fast into a romance.

Longoria finally fell pregnant with their child, and in 2018 she gave birth to a son they called Santiago, who is now four years old.

During an interview with Haute Living, the performer talked about parenting and mentioned that she wished to inculcate morals in her child.