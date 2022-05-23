Eva Green supported Johnny Depp in the conflict with Amber Heard. Actress Eva Green supported Johnny Depp, who is suing Amber Heard. French actress Eva Green supported the star of "Pirates of the Caribbean" Johnny Depp, who is suing ex-wife Amber Heard. The artist spoke about their conflict on Instagram.

The artist posted a joint photo with Depp and wrote: "I have no doubt that Johnny will open his good name and wonderful heart to the world, and his life and the life of his family will be better than ever."

Contempt of court case is currently pending in Fairfax County, Virginia. Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard and demanded 50 50 million for an article in the Washington Post, where she described herself as a target of domestic violence. The actor insisted that his statements were slanderous. In February 2020, a conversation between the stars was leaked on the network, during which the actress confessed that she had beaten her ex-husband.

In court, Hurd stated that Depp cheated on her and also used physical and psychological violence. Her sister Whitney Henriquez noted that there were always fights between the stars when the actor was drinking or using drugs.

In another conversation, Hurd and Depp argued about whether the actress slapped her husband or punched him. The actor claimed that Hurd beat him, but she said that she did it lightly since Depp "was not hurt." "You're such a baby; grow up, *****, Johnny!" she exclaimed in response to the actor's complaints.

Heard also admitted that she started a fight with him when Depp ran away. "I left because I could not stand this violence with each other. If this continued, then everything would be ***** bad at all. And baby, I've already said it once. I'm scared to death that we seem to arrange a crime scene," said Depp.