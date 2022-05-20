Euphoria star Sidney Sweeney sued over swimsuits. Swimwear brand LA Collective sues actress Sydney Sweeney over embezzled items. A swimwear brand is suing American actress Sydney Sweeney over items she received for free as part of a contract. It is reported by TMZ.

Representatives of the brand LA Collective said that Sweeney received a bikini set from the Somewhere Swimwear line with a promise to advertise the set on her social networks. However, the artist later terminated the agreement with the company without explanation.

Sweeney did not return the items, and the brand was noted to have worn the swimsuits in at least five episodes of HBO's Euphoria. The company emphasized that they estimated the proceeds from cooperation with the actress to be at least three million dollars; now, they want compensation for these losses from her.

Earlier it became known that Sydney Sweeney got engaged to her boyfriend, Jonathan Davino. The 24-year-old actress received a diamond ring from 37-year-old Davino. It is known that they met for about three years. Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is engaged to her boyfriend, Jonathan Davino. It is reported by People.

It is noted that 24-year-old Sweeney received a diamond ring from 37-year-old Davino. It is known that they met for about three years. Representatives of the artist have not yet confirmed the engagement information.

Sydney Sweeney is best understood for her role in the HBO drama series Euphoria. In November 2021, American actress and singer Lindsay Lohan announced her engagement to Arab financier Bader Shammas. The 35-year-old star posted several joint photos with him - in the frames, you can see that she has a wedding ring on her hand. "My love. My life. My family. My future," the celebrity signed the pictures.