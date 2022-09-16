Ethan Hawke Looks Back To When He Lost His Role In Moulin Rouge! To Ewan McGregor

Both Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor are incredibly successful and incredibly respected actors in the fil industry. They have made their mark in some of the more serious side of the industry as well as the pop culture pictures as Ewan McGregor is a legendary persona among the Star Wars fanbase and Ethan Hawke recently made his debut in Marvel's Moon Knight, delivering a performance that was loved by all.

Now the two actors are coming together for an Apply Film called Raymond and Ray, but while they were promoting the film, Ethan Hawke recalled that at one point during their careers, they went against one another for a particular part.

In 2001, both of the actors auditioned for Moulin Rouge! a romantic musical written and directed by Baz Luhrmann, director of The Great Gatsby, Romeo + Juliet and the 2022 film Elvis, on the life of Elvis Presley.

According to Ethan, he gave one of the best auditions of his life when he went up against Ewan for the leading part in that film but despite his very best work he was not given the part, which eventually was given to Ewan. Ethan recalled the story in the following words as he had a hearty laugh about it and also showed his respect for Ewan as an actor:

"Ewan doesn't like this because he gets embarrassed, but I gave one of the greatest screen tests of my life for Moulin Rouge. I did not get the part. I crushed this audition. And it just goes to show you how much I like Ewan's work. I still went to see the movie on opening day and loved it. So, I got over it.

But I will say, someday that audition will be seen and people are gonna rethink."

The two are obviously good friends now and are excited for the world to see them together in their upcoming Apple film Raymond and Ray in which they will be playing to estranged brothers.