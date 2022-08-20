Enola Holmes 2 Starring Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill Is Set To Release In November 2022

It has been two years since the film following the story of Sherlock Holmes' genius younger sister, Enola was released and the success of the movie prompted the creation of a sequel. The movie starred Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown in the role of Enola Holmes while Henry Cavill took on the role of everyone's favorite smug detective, Sherlock.

Now the two, along with several other old and new cast members are set to return as the release date for the sequel to Enola Holmes; Enola Homles 2, has been set for November 4, 2022.

More than that, a teaser along with several stills from the movie have been released, making fans excited for the upcoming installment which could very well turn into a full franchise.

Little is known about the plot of the sequel so far but the stills do give some clue and with so much material being released and the release date coming near, a full-fledged trailer can be expected soon enough.

One of the stills shows Enola running from the police in the streets of London which means just like in the first film, Enola could be on the run once more.

Another still shows Enola, Sherlock, and Tewkesbury looking keenly at a map or a picture of some sort. The fact that Enola and Sherlock are working together this time, instead of Enola running from him and trying to prove her genius to him like in the first movie, shows that Sherlock has accepted that his sister has the same gift as him, and has started treating her as more of an equal.

The new dynamic between the two characters mixed with all the new characters that will be introduced in the sequel makes for plenty of reason to be excited about and fans can't get enough of it.

With Millie Bobby Brown coming off of the recent success of Stranger Things' season 4 and Henry Cavill being in a pretty successful place in his career as well, the two stars are expected to generate quite a bit of buzz for the upcoming film and it might even end up becoming a bigger hit than the first one.