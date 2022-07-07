Emma Watson came to the Schiaparelli show in ripped jeans and a designer jacket

Actress Emma Watson appeared in the front row of spectators at the Schiaparelli show as part of Paris Fashion Week. It is reported by the Daily Mail.

The Harry Potter star was accompanied by her close friend, journalist Derek Blasberg, and model Hunter Schafer.

Emma Watson chose a Schiaparelli tailcoat jacket from the Spring-Summer 2022 collection with an exaggerated collar, which she paired with a white shirt and distressed gray jeans ripped at the knee. The ensemble was completed with heavy Chelsea boots.

It is noted that Emma Watson and Derek Blasberg came to the show, held at the Museum of Decorative Arts, on foot from the Ritz Hotel. In front of the show's venue, the actress greeted the crowd of fans with a wave of her hand.

Haute Couture Week takes place in Paris from 4 to July 7.

The High Fashion Week of the Autumn-Winter 2022-2023 season has opened in Paris. The schedule of the Week, published on the website Fashion Week Online, shows no shows or presentations of their fashion houses.

The Week will open with a show of the couture collection of the Schiaparelli brand at the Museum of Decorative Arts, where the exhibition "Shocking Chic.

The surreal worlds of Elsa Schiaparelli" is dedicated to the 60-year history of the French fashion house.

Also, from July 4 to 7, the houses of Iris Van Herpen, Rahul Mishra, Giambattista Valli, Chanel, Elie Saab, Balenciaga, Fendi, and others will show their collections in the high fashion segment.

Spanish fashion designer Juana Martin will show her couture collection on the last day of Paris Fashion Week, making her the fourth ever Spanish designer to be honored to take part in the event in Paris.

Before her, Spaniards Cristobal Balenciaga, Paco Rabanne, and Josep Font participated in the Weeks.