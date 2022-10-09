Emma Stone Wears Padres Attire At A Mets Stadium Game And Gets Booed

Emma Stone is one of the most loved actresses in Hollywood and all over the world, but there is one environment where all love is put aside and loyalty is put first: Baseball.

Recently, at a game between San Diego Padres and New York Mets, at New York City's Citi Field, Emma Stone, and her husband Dave McCary were spotted. The two were promptly shown on the jumbotron during the game, but instead of being met with cheers, the couple was met with boos from a full stadium. The reason for this was simple; in a stadium full of Mets fans, Emma and Dave were wearing Padres attire.

The couple was not taken aback by this reaction from the crowd at all, but rather they held their heads high and toasted to the camera and to the crowd and continued to show their support for their team. It seems that no matter where they are, they will not be convinced to forego their team spirit.

Emma Stone is usually known for keeping her private life under wraps but she seems to have no problem going out to support the Padres whenever possible.

The Met fans may not have been happy, but the CEO of the Padres, Erik Greupner took to Twitter to appreciate Emma for her support.

Style, grace and good taste…Emma is always welcome @PetcoPark pic.twitter.com/P8VTj2o5nv — Erik Greupner (@erikgreupner) October 8, 2022

The official Twitter account of the San Diego Padres also shared pictures of Emma and Dave.

Big fans of these fans.



Hi Dave and Emma! 👋 pic.twitter.com/mKQaKvyYLv — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 8, 2022

It seems that Emma is now a lucky charm for the San Diego Padres. Even though the Mets fans were in abundance cheering their team on, the presence of Emma and Dave seemed to give the Padres enough confidence, as they ended up winning the game on the evening. The Padres better book Emma for the rest of their games.