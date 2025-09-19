Emily Simpson And Shane Debate Richard Allen's Height In Delphi Murders Podcast

Instagram/@rhoc_emilysimpson

The new episode of the “Legally Brunette” podcast dives into the highly controversial Delphi murders. The ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ duo discuss over his the 2017 crimes in Indiana, with the public shrouded in a cloud of doubt about the evidence, the constitutionality of the trial, and even the possibility of further conspiracies. The case has received a lot of attention and divided the listeners.

In an early preview of the episode, Emily and Shane Simpson share a memorable conversation about the height of one Richard Allen-a central point in witness descriptions. Allen stands at five-foot-four, and Emily says it’s “significantly very short,” and it is very much noticeable. She continues, asserting the witnesses never even really mentioned that extreme shortness, which she found very telling. Shane, who claims his license states he is five-seven, said that he would be “towering over five four,” and Emily responded, “From now on, you should not be called short; you should be called not tall.”

The episode investigates the evidence against Allen and asks if this evidence against him was sufficient to satisfy the burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt. Attorney Emily Simpson questions the legitimacy of the conviction, basically saying in her lawyer fashion that the evidence may not have been sufficient to warrant the actual conviction. She leaves the viewer wondering if there were any loopholes in the investigation or, worse, if there is a broader conspiracy at play.

The comments flooded with reactions from viewers and followers about the case being discussed as well as the fun exchanges of the two. One user said: “They definitely got the wrong guy! (Allegedly) I’m with Emily on this one. The math just ain’t mathing…” This would reflect the growing sentiment of some of the followers of The Real Crime who are now questioning if justice was really served by this conviction.

The other fan went on to say, “Love the Banter makes this whole podcast. Love Shane and Emily.” Light-hearted moments make a stark contrast to the seriousness of the topic at hand, and this is what makes the podcast entertaining for a broader audience.

Yet another listener gave some rave reviews about the episode and all the effort behind this entire show: “This was such a well-done episode, Emily-kudos to you for all your research!! I totally agree with you, have no idea how a jury found him guilty BRD on that evidence”. This view indicates how Emily’s legal background lends them credibility in their analysis and resonates with fans who value excellent investigatory work.

Height gave way to some pretty relatable tales. One comment stated, “I’m 5ft2 & everyone says ahhh look how little you are,” with another quip, “I’m 4’11 and am available to hire for the optical illusion of height by comparison!” Comments like these prove that a little bit of fun and personality injected into the case makes the true crime genre all the more accessible and engaging.

Away from the case, many bragged for Emily on her fashion sense. One stated, “I can’t even hear what you’re saying because those glasses are serving mama!!!! Love them! They are classy, sexy, everything!!” The fashion tips like these are often snatched up by Emily-style followers, who creatively mix true crime with her reality TV persona.

This is an incredibly captivating episode from a series normally promoted through a separate feed that entices customers to subscribe to their weekly drops. Full of light wit and heart, the Simpsons provide legal analysis that is both dead serious and tongue in cheek, drawing back in the lovers of true crime and reality TV facade.

With the Delphi still very much in the public eye, the Simpsons keep this doubtful case alive as entertainment. Their charming manners allow convoluted legal matters to be spoken about in manners that not only teach the audience but appeal to them. Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily have a great dynamic. Emily also promotes GLP-1 and peptides for wellness. The duo’s Alexander Hamilton parody was a delight, and they once hilariously struggled with stockings in a new clip.