Emily Ratajkowski Started Taking And Uploading Pictures After She Disclosed Her Divorce

It was recently revealed that Emily Ratajkowski , 31, and Sebastian Bear-McClard , with whom she has a son named Sylvester Apollo, are divorcing after four years of marriage.

By the way, although the specific cause of their breakup is still unknown, many are certain that it was caused by her husband's many betrayals.

After hearing this information, the model started dressing even more suggestively and started posting the most graphic material on her social media profiles.

Emily's half-naked images had vanished for a while from social media, but they have again reappeared.

On her way to the Balenciaga show in Paris, she either poses topless while standing in front of an open window, or she strolls around the same city wearing a minidress with side cutouts that reveal her breasts.

The model in the most recent TikTok video is dressed in a white asymmetrical top that reveals her breasts and low-rise, tight black leggings that draw attention to her stunning physique.

Aviator sunglasses and a small black bag provided the ideal final touches to her 2000s-inspired ensemble.

Ratajkowski apparently gave up wearing underwear altogether because there was not a single seam to be seen.

The model's followers are ecstatic about these pictures and videos and defend their feelings by pointing out that everyone grieves the loss of a loved one in their own unique way.

The number of likes and comments that these publications have received indicates that followers are overwhelmingly in favor of such content and are not at all against it.

Emily has a reputation for keeping her private affairs private. She held off on telling anyone about her February 2018 nuptials until after they were wed.

She announced on her Instagram Stories that she had a surprise: "I got married today." Now What caused the pair to split up is unknown. Her representative was contacted by E! News for comment, but no response was received.