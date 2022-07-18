Emily Ratajkowski Starred In A Candid Photo Shoot On The Beach

The 31-year-old American model showed off her slim figure in a bikini.

The Cruise star posed for her own swimwear brand, Inamorata. Emily held a photo shoot on the beach.

The model abandoned bright makeup and emphasized her cheekbones with a pink blush. The American made up plump lips with brown lipstick. The star left her hair loose.

Ratajkowski wore a skimpy two-piece swimsuit. A bra with cups and a floral print perfectly emphasized the model's ample breasts, and green polka-dot panties drew attention to Emily's perfect abs.

Fans of the model commented on the hot footage. "Emily is very sexy," "Perfect body!", "Lost weight! The ribs stick out", "Your slender legs are the dream of many women," and "Tanned skinny on the beach!" fans noted.

Emily also appeared in the frame along with famous swimsuit model Jamie Lini. The dark-skinned star tried on a bright set: a pink bodice with large polka dots and the same color panties with a floral print.

In a previous post, The star of the film "Gone Girl" flew to Paris to attend shows as part of Fashion Week. Emily not only goes to events but also manages to walk around the city.

The star explored the streets of Paris in a tight black dress that did not involve a bra - an outfit with an open back. The model also decided to pose topless on the balcony of the hotel.

Ratajkowski posed with loose hair and light makeup. The model was wearing only mascara, lipstick, and blush. The star also refused to wear clothes and covered her magnificent breasts with her palms.

Emily's fans were delighted with the spicy shots. "Brave beauty," "Slim with big breasts," "Incredible," "Emily is sexy as always !", "Beautiful," "Chic woman," said the fans.

The model also released footage from a photo shoot for her own swimwear brand. Emily posed with her hair down and minimal makeup on her face. She was wearing a fuchsia one-piece swimsuit with a cutout on her stomach.