Emily Ratajkowski demonstrates how to wear knitwear in the summer

This weekend, 30-year-old model Emily Ratajkowski appeared on the streets of New York in a sexy and trendy summer outfit.

The celebrity wore a knitted set that was as cozy as it was seductive. The ensemble was a cream-colored one-piece jersey set that included an ultra-short crop top, high-waisted trousers, and a button-down cardigan.

These are things from the New York brand Orseund Iris. Ratajkowski completed the look with snow-white Loewe flats, a silver necklace, and transparent-framed sunglasses.

Many people associate knitwear with crocheting and warm winter clothes.

But trends say otherwise: more and more fashionistas are choosing bold styles from light, thin yarn. It can be tight-fitting knitted cycling shorts and crop tops, loose or tight, like Ratajkowski's, trousers, and, of course, cardigans, which are now worn not only in cool weather.

In a previous post, Emily Ratajkowski often walks her best fashion looks while walking her dog in the Tribeca area.

This Wednesday, the supermodel and author of My Body walked out of her apartment with pet Colombo in a sheer black dress and sneakers. Under it, she wore a lace bra and matching thongs.

Not at all embarrassed by her catchy outfit, the model completed it with a massive gold necklace, cat-rimmed sunglasses, and a contrasting white bag.

In her stories, the star shared a video taken along the way with her dog in the car, as well as a video where a young mother demonstrates her outfit in front of a mirror.

The model gave birth to son Sylvester Apollo Bear with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard about a year ago, and, as always, she happily shows off funny and risky fashion transformations. So, last week, Emily attended the presentation of Michael Kors x Ellesse in New York's Rainbow Room in a sizzling orange mini dress.