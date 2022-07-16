Emily Ratajkowski And Sebastian Bear-McClard Have Planned To Divorce After Rumors Of Cheating Emerge

Emily Ratajkowski is an American model and actress. She's best known for her role on the popular Nickelodeon show "iCarly". She's also known as one of the most beautiful models in the world for her grace and elegant style. The model has a huge fan following and fans seem to adore her for her humble self and her style.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard were married in 2018 in a beautiful courthouse ceremony. The two share a one-year-old son Sylvester. They had only gone public with their relationship two weeks before their wedding. It was a wonderful ceremony and fans were so happy to see Emily happy in her marriage.

However, recently there has been trouble in paradise. Emily has decided to divorce her husband after he has cheated on her multiple times. A source close to Emily claims that he has cheated many times and is a serial cheater.

It has not been confirmed whether they will divorce or not since the claim has not been made in the courts yet. The breakup rumors of the couple had begun after Emily was seen without her wedding ring.

When Emily had been pregnant, they had decided to tell the world in a Vogue Video. This is where they had claimed that they did not want to know the gender of their child since they wanted the child to decide the gender they would be. However, after he was born, Emily started to refer to her child as her son.

Advertisement

She has also shared intimate moments from her labor. Fans were glad to be involved in her birth story and wished her a healthy child. However, after recent events, fans have been heartbroken that the relationship has not worked out. Many fans are shocked at his actions. During this hard time, fans are sending Emily all of their love on her social media and are wishing her a happy life ahead. They grieve with her and share her pain and are wishing her strength through this tough time.