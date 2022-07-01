Emilia Clarke, on her return to the role of Daenerys Targaryen

Emilia Clarke rose to worldwide fame for her role as Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones. Fans probably want Clarke to return to her character, but this is unlikely to happen.

According to the actress herself, she does not want to return to the franchise, even if it comes to appearing in the Game of Thrones prequel or spin-off.

When asked by the BBC about returning to the role of Daenerys, Emilia Clarke answered briefly. No, I think I've had enough.

The prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, will be released on HBO on August 21.

Its plot will tell about the Targaryen war, and the action will unfold 300 years before the main show. The first season will include ten episodes.

There has been news in the media that House of the Dragon has already been renewed for a second season, but HBO hasn't talked about it yet.

In a previous post, Emilia Clarke, known to her fans as the "mother of dragons," commented on the chances of a return to the world of Game of Thrones.

Clarke, who recently made her London theater debut in Anton Chekhov's The Seagull, mentioned a spin-off about Jon Snow, dedicated to the hero's story after the main series.

Emilia confirmed that her friend and colleague Kit Haringtontakes part in the creation of the show, which he actually created from scratch.

At the same time, the very sequel about Jon Snow that the actress spoke about is still at the script development stage, and there are no guarantees that we will be able to see it.

Advertisement

This was mentioned by the writer and author of the Thrones universe George R. R. Martin, who, by the way, is also involved in the creation of this project. Meanwhile, House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO on August 21.