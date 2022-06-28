Elvis Presley's family criticized Baz Luhrmann's new biopic about the singer

Elvis Presley 's family, including his next of kin cousin Billy Smith , have criticized Baz Luhrmann's new biopic about the singer, Express writes.

Elvis' maternal cousin Billy Smith, who spent 34 years of his life with the King, was included in the new film. He and his wife Jo spent a lot of time with Elvis and even listened to him sing and play the piano just a few hours before his death.

According to the publication, Billy and Joe did not like the way the filmmakers treated them.

Elvis' longtime girlfriend Linda Thompson said she could not call the film autobiographical as it lacks people who played an important role in Presley's life.

Earlier, the musician's widow Priscilla praised the documentary about her husband.

