Elon Musk's Sister Tosca Musk Spoke About The Broken Deal With Twitter

Yesterday, Elon Musk pulled out of a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. The reason for the termination of the deal was that Twitter representatives did not provide complete information about fake and spam accounts on the platform.

The sister of the entrepreneur spoke about the suspended deal with Twitter.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Tosca Musk spoke about the family and her views on Elon's deal with Twitter. "A lot of people will say it won't work because they are not used to taking risks," Tosca told the publication.

"With (Editor's note – my family), it's like, well, no one has done this before. That doesn't mean it can't be done."

When asked about the suspended transaction, sister Ilona answered succinctly. "If he says he's going to do it, I would believe he's going to do it," she said.

Recall that the head of the board of directors of Twitter, Bret Tyler, said that the company intends to sue the billionaire.

In a previous post, Twitter's board of directors unanimously recommended that the company's shareholders approve its purchase by Elon Musk; a published document testifies to this.

"Twitter's Board of Directors, after considering various factors, ... unanimously determined that the purchase agreement is appropriate and in the best interests of the company and its shareholders, and accepts and approves the purchase agreement and related transactions," the document reads.

Recall that earlier, Elon Musk held an online meeting with employees of the social network. The text broadcast of the event was conducted by The New York Times.

The entrepreneur discussed the future of the company with the team. Elon Musk, who plans to acquire Twitter, held an online meeting with more than eight thousand employees of the social network.

The text broadcast of the event was conducted by The New York Times. Questions collected by employees over several days were voiced to the billionaire by marketing director Leslie Burland.