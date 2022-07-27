Elon Musk Responds To Rumors That He Had An Affair With The Wife Of Google’s Founder Sergey Brin

Over the weekend, a genuine controversy broke out in the international media. The Wall Street Journal’s reporters discovered that Elon Musk had a relationship with Nicole Shanahan, the wife of Sergey Brin, a friend of theirs.

Insiders claim that the Google founder learned about his wife’s adultery in December of this year. The pair also filed for divorce in January, claiming “unresolved issues” as justification.

It was particularly ironic in this case as Sergey had once saved Elon’s company from bankruptcy. After that, the billionaires grew close and frequently hung out with one another.

According to rumors, Musk reportedly bowed down to plead for Brin’s forgiveness once he learned about the affair.

The two ex-friends, however, lost contact following this event.

Elon, who meticulously reads every article about himself in the media, remained mute for a considerable amount of time. He ultimately chose to make a statement, though.

The world’s richest billionaire tweeted: “This is all pure nonsense. I’m friends with Sergey, and yesterday we attended a party together. Nicole, I’ve only recently seen a handful of times, and she was usually accompanied by others, the millionaire remarked.

He also mentioned that he hadn’t had any sexual activity recently. And everyone who uses the Internet knows that this is a blatant exaggeration. After all, Ilona has a number of young children.

The social media site filed a lawsuit against him earlier this month after he declared he was abandoning his plan to acquire the company.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Mr. Musk has the largest estimated fortune in the world, which is more than $240 billion.

Mr. Brin is the seventh richest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of $95 billion, based on the same index.

Inquiries from the BBC for comments were not immediately answered by Ms. Shanahan, Mr. Brin, or Google.