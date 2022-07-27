FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Elon Musk britney spears Kate Moss adele eva mendes lisa kudrow ben affleck beyonce jennifer lopez bruce willis ricky martin demi moore amber heard johnny depp Steven Tyler angelina jolie sam asghari nick jonas christie brinkley gigi hadid a$ap rocky elizabeth hurley barack obama
Home » Hollywood

Elon Musk Implored Sergey Brin, A Co-Founder Of Google, For Forgiveness After An Alleged Infidelity With His Wife Nicole Shanahan

Janet Williams
0

Elon Musk Implored Sergey Brin, A Co-Founder Of Google, For Forgiveness After An Alleged Infidelity With His Wife Nicole Shanahan nypost

More and more incredible information about Elon Musk‘s personal life has recently surfaced online.

For instance, the billionaire’s relationship with actress Natasha Basset ended after it was revealed that a worker at one of his companies had discreetly given birth to twins for him.

Mark Cuban Had A Hilarious Exchange With Elon Musk About His Children

And now the media is aware that he was the reason for Sergey Brin’s divorce from Nicole Shanahan.

Sergey learned of Elon and Nicole’s relationship in December of last year, just as The Wall Street Journal’s reporters discovered. The couple filed for divorce in January 2022, citing “irreconcilable differences” as justification. Almost four years have passed since the pair got married.

Reporters talk about Musk’s behavior in the interim. Brin did, after all, previously prevent the demise of his business. The billionaires were generally cordial after that.

Joe Rogan Has Elon Musk On JRE Again - Musk Finally Explains How To Pronounce His Child's Name

But it’s hard to call their current interaction cordial. They claim that despite Elon’s honest requests for forgiveness, Sergey was unable to do so.

When Brin learned of the affair earlier this year, he made the decision to stop communicating with Musk. In response, he fell to his knees before the founder and apologized. Sergei publicly pardoned Elon. They haven’t spoken, though, since that time.

One source close to Shanahan told the Publication that although they were divorced, they continued to live together.

Brin, who is estimated to be worth $90 billion, is apparently being sued by Shanahan for more than $1 billion, and the two are currently going through divorce mediation.

Advertisement

According to individuals close with the negotiations, they have been unable to come to a compromise since Shanahan wants considerably more than what a prenuptial agreement stipulates, while Brin’s side claims Shanahan signed the document under duress while she was pregnant. According to the Journal, a lawyer for Brin declined to comment.


Read more about Elon Musk Sergey Brin

Advertisement

You may also like
Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin’s Marriage Was Ruined By Elon Musk
Jul 27, 2022 10:05 AM
Elon Musk’s Father, 76, Has Confirmed That He And His Stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout Are Parents To A Second Child
Jul 21, 2022 4:07 AM
Elon Musk Begging Ex-Girlfriend Natasha Bassett To Come Back To Him After Their Breakup
Jul 21, 2022 12:24 AM
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.