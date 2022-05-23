Elon Musk accused of sexual harassment. The entrepreneur himself denies the rumors.

There was information that in 2016, Elon Musk offered an intimate relationship to a flight attendant. The publication notes that the flight attendant worked on a contract basis in the SpaceX corporate jet fleet.

She accused Musk of showing her his penis, touching her leg without her consent, and offering to buy a horse in exchange for a massage. One of the documents in Business Insider's possession claims that after the flight attendant got a job at SpaceX, she was advised to get a massage therapist license so she could massage Musk.

When asked to comment on the rumors, the businessman stressed that "if he was prone to harassment, then this would hardly be the first known case in his 30-year career."

He did not specify who "they" were referring to but added, "I have a challenge for the liar who claims that his friend saw me 'exposed' - just one thing. Explain anything (stains, tattoos, ...) that the public doesn't know. They won't be able to do that because it never happened. "

The South African-born businessman - who has American, Canadian, and South African citizenship - had previously said he was shifting his support from the Democratic Party to Republicans.

Musk also made less flattering headlines: Tesla has faced numerous charges of discrimination and harassment against black workers, as well as allegations of sexual harassment.