Elle Fanning launches new Paco Rabanne Fame fragrance

The Paco Rabanne brand has introduced a new fragrance Fame, which translates as "Glory." The face of the fragrance is 24-year-old Elle Fanning .

Her delicate pink-hued look in the campaign is a striking contrast to the "mail" aesthetic of the new fragrance bottle. Inside is a chypre fragrance with pronounced notes of sandalwood, incense, and sweet vanilla. Mango brings bright, fruity notes to this cocktail, and jasmine leaves a delicate aftertaste.

Four perfumers created the composition at once Dora Baghrich, Marie Salamagne, Alberto Morillas, and Fabrice Pellegrin. The design of the bottle is inspired by Dossen'sDossen's sketches and Paco Rabanne jewelry.

"We wanted to create an atmosphere of Hollywood glamour with a Parisian twist," explained Paco Rabanne, General Manager of Marketing Romain Sottovia.

The fragrance has already appeared in the duty-free network around the world and in the Paco Rabanne online store. In autumn, it will appear in Europe, Latin America, and later in the US and China.

