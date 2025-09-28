Ella Morgan Celebrates Her First Live Broadcast At Pride In London

Ella Morgan has given the first great thrust of her career as a live presenter by guest-hosting the esteemed Pride in London event for seven hours. She has given her heartfelt appreciation concerning the opportunity as well as its hosts. She seeing this opportunity as a long-held dream and intends to take on many more such gigs.

Ella is going through what she calls her “presenter era.” Through a social post, the star made the announcement about the very first live broadcast she ever hosted, an enormous event in magnitude and importance: Pride in London. The star teamed up with Richie Anderson and Michael Gunning for seven hours of live broadcast dealing with all the challenges that live TV can pose: autocue, earpiece, and cue cards.

She called it “the beginning of a dream I’ve carried forever.” Morgan went on to an elaborate speech thanking the co-hosts, guests, reporters, and the entire team behind the camera for giving her the opportunity and believing in her for the very first time to perform as the lead presenter on a live broadcast. She could hardly put into words the sheer pride and accomplishment she felt about the success.

The post was met with many congratulatory and supportive responses from fellow presenters and followers of the TV star. Fellow co-host Michael Gunning said, “You smashed it! 🔥🔥 So good to work with you, babe. See you soon xxx.” This personal compliment from a co-broadcaster is a demonstration of the camaraderie and the encouraging nature of the event.

Another member of the organizing team said, “Thanks so much for doing it!💞” Morgan replied, “Thank you so much for having me!! Same time next year? ❤️” This is another good sign for future collaborations, potentially making this a yearly gig for the new presenter.

A follower offered a cheeky take on collaboration: “Ey, if ever you’re looking for a richard to your richy and judy you know where I’m at 😂❤️ Smashed it you did x.” Morgan replied amusingly to the reference to the famous UK presenting duo Richard and Judy: “Deal! Maybe we host This Morning on a Monday? 😂❤️.” These remarks reveal Morgan’s sense of humor and hint at her aspirations for the revered daytime TV clique.

Stylist Becca Ahern added, “Exactly where she’s meant to be 🔥🔥,” maintaining the sentiment that this new presenting role is the right and natural next step in her career. We do see many people rally for a talented individual.

A flagship event like Pride in London represents a bold step forward for Morgan into live broadcast. It’s the loud, assertive step into a very new and very public chapter of her career. The heartfelt acknowledgment for the collaborative manner of TV she shared with all her team members for sharing the spotlight. With one show under her belt, the presenter era of Ella Morgan is just beginning, and the exuberance of her peers and fans indicate that much remains ahead of her. Her recent Las Vegas adventure shows she’s embracing new experiences on and off screen.