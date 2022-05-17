Elizabeth Olsen vehemently defends Marvel movies: 'I'm getting a little pissed off'. Despite some analysts, Olsen, 33, who played Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, explained how passionate she is about the popular superhero franchise. The actress revealed to The Independent that she comprehends the negativity but has also hit out at those who think comic book films" seem to be a secondary art form. "

Elizabeth made her MCU debut in a post-credits scene in Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014. Most recently, she reprised her role in the Disney+ series WandaVision and in this month's film Doctor Strange: Into the multiverse of madness.

The actress is most likely referring to such well-known opponents of Marvel as directors Ridley Scott and Martin Scorsese, who have criticized this genre for years. For example, Scorsese told Empire magazine in 2019 that he views Marvel films as "theme parks" rather than "movies. " As for Scott, last year, he simply told Deadline, "Their scripts aren't good at all. They're boring as hell ."

She continued her fiery speech, "From an actor's point of view, however, I fully understand that a different kind of performance is going on. But I do think throwing Marvel under the bus takes hundreds of very talented crew members. So that's why I'm a little angry about it."

Advertisement

Olsen was only to appear in two Marvel films and in a cameo role. "It's still a surprise when they want to use me for big projects," she noted. And now Elizabeth says she doesn't mind returning to the Marvel Universe in the future.