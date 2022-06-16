Elizabeth II banned Prince Andrew from the Order of the Garter ceremony due to the demands of Princes William and Prince Charles

Today it became known that Prince Andrew refused to participate in the Order of the Garter ceremony, but this happened for a reason. As a result of the scandal with the American Virginia Giuffre, the life of the Duke went downhill: because of allegations of rape, Yorksky was deprived of his title, military ranks, and patronage. Of course, the prince's mother, Queen Elizabeth II, has repeatedly tried to save her son's reputation, but the primary heirs to the throne, Princes William and Charles, stood in the way of Her Majesty.

It is reported that they asked the monarch if Prince Andrew refused to go to this event, although the Duke is a member of the circle of the Order of the Garter and has the right to attend this celebration. In turn, York also puts pressure on the queen with his personal requests: he wants his military ranks to be returned to him and his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, to become the principal working representatives of the British crown.

It is worth noting that Prince Andrew missed the celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, citing a positive test for a coronavirus infection. Still, fans did not believe him and said that the news about the disease was just an absurd excuse. It is known that the Duke continues to live on the territory of Windsor Castle and regular communications with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. It is reported that the Duke asks the monarch to return him the rank of colonel of the grenadier guards.

"He enjoys the queen and, while remaining a state councilor, also believes that he should be invited to royal and state events," the sources say. But the royal expert Angela Levin believes Prince Andrew should be ashamed.