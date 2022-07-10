Elena Zelenskaya posed for the cover of the American magazine Time

The publication itself writes about this. The first lady of Ukraine posed in a businesslike manner in her office, located in the presidential residence in Kyiv.

Alexander Chekmenev was invited as a photographer. He previously shot for the cover of Time magazine Volodymyr Zelensky. The magazine with the President of Ukraine on the first page came out at the end of April.

Elena Zelenskaya has repeatedly appeared on the covers of Western and Ukrainian publications. In 2019, she, along with her husband and children, posed for the cover of the Ukrainian version of Vogue magazine.

"We conceived an extremely honest and sincere story, and to work on the project, we invited the Dutch photographer Paul Bellaart his almost documentary-style made it possible to show the first lady as truthfully as she is in life," commented Vogue UA Editor-in-Chief Philip Vlasov.

The first lady of Ukraine also starred in Elle and The Guardian.

Earlier, It was reported that Bridget Macron and Carrie Johnson went hiking in the Alps. The wives of the President of France and Prime Minister of Great Britain, Bridget Macron and Carrie Johnson, went for a walk around the Alpine lake Forggensee in Germany as part of the 48th G7 summit. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

Brigitte Macron and Carrie Johnson took up Nordic walking in the company of professional skier Christian Neureuther, biathlete Miriam Neureuther, wife of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Britta Ernst, and wife of European Council President Charles Michel, Amélie Derboudrenghien.

For the sporting event, the wife of Boris Johnson chose black flared trousers, a striped T-shirt, and trekking boots. Emmanuel Macron's wife was dressed more formally in an oversized pink shirt, skinny black trousers, and white sneakers.

Advertisement

The G7 Summit is taking place from 26 to 28 June at Elmau Castle in the Bavarian Alps. Germany is the chair country of this year's international summit.