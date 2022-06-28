Elegant Sienna Miller and Princess Beatrice in a dress with a Slimming effect

London hosted a party and a charity fundraiser at the National Gallery. This time the stars chose extremely elegant outfits. 40-year-old Sienna Miller attracted the most attention.

The celebrity wore a laconic white fitted dress with a slit on the back. The star almost completely abandoned jewelry, leaving only barely noticeable earrings. Sienna also sported a minimalist makeover that highlighted her natural beauty.

Without a hunter's shoe, Sienna dressed for the occasion in a beautiful white strapless column by Dior, featuring straps tied around his waist. Sylvester was clearly the bride, but Sienna forced her to work for a black-tie dress code.

A touch of boho came from her broken, dirty blonde hair, and she kept her makeup and jewelry low and low.

Cena's white gown was less important than the red carpet shapes he introduced this year.

At BAFTAs, she wore a silky, boudoir-inspired Gucci gown with black lace opera gloves and turned into a shiny mini dress for a British vogue fashion and movie party.

For the post-party Vanity Fair Oscars, she chose a glimpse from the Armani Private Archives - a one-shoulder dress from the spring/summer 2007 couture collection.

Speaking bluntly in an interview with DuJour magazine, she said: 'I obviously have a lot of experience being famous at a time when tabloids really had all the power, and the individual had very little.

The event was also attended by Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi.

Prince Andrew's daughter noticeably lost weight after giving birth and wore an elegant dress with sequins and a V-neck. To emphasize the waist, the princess used a black belt.

Olga Kurylenko, who rarely appears in public in the past few years, chose a draped blue dress with massive earrings. The actress made an elegant styling and natural makeup.