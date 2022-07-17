Trending

Ed Sheeran And His Wife Cherry Seaborn Named Daughter Jupiter

Jul 17, 2022 11:06 AM
31-year-old Ed Sheeran admitted that he named his two-month-old daughter Jupiter. The British musician has indicated that the name means a lot to both him and his wife, 30-year-old Cherry Seaborn .

The performer of the hit "Shape Of You" in the second time maet his father. Ed admitted that he had a daughter, but her parents still kept the name of the baby a secret. Today it became known that Sheeran and Seaborn named the girl Jupiter.

This name has recently gained particular popularity abroad, but also has a special meaning for Ed and Cherry. Jupiter - means courage and courage. These qualities play an important role for a girl, especially when her father is a world superstar.

"Ed and Cherry liked both the meaning of the name and its uniqueness - the family does not know this name. This name suits her so well! She is really very brave and brave," said the insider.

A source close to the family mentioned the strong relationship between Sheeran and Seaborn. "Cherry is ready to be a mom again if they come to that. Their marriage is truly made in heaven. They have a wonderful family," assured the insider.

Ed and Cherry have an older daughter who turns two this year. The baby's name is Lyra Antarctica. Parents are glad that she has a younger sister , with whom she can spend most of her time.

“They will learn to care for and protect each other if need be,” the source added to The Sun.

