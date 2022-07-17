Dwayne Johnson, 'The Rock, Has Finally Publicized The Basis He Turned Down An Bid To Host This Year's Emmy Awards

The award bosses offered the Hollywood actor to host the 74th annual event, which is due to take place on September 12. However, in the busy schedule of the artist, there was no place for an honorary ceremony.

"It's all about the schedule. I was very, very flattered when they came to me and asked. That's all. This is really what it all comes down to," admitted the actor.

Rumors of a potential Emmy Johnson appearance began last month after Deadline reported that Chris Rock had also been approached to co-host the show with Dwayne.

However, the comedian also turned down the offer this week, and a source revealed that The Rock is now focusing entirely on comedy filming for Netflix. So the vacancy of the presenter is still open!

Recall that this week the names of the nominees for the victory became known, but the rest of the details are still kept secret.

Viewers will be able to watch the September 12 ceremony on NBC or Peacock, as well as other streaming services.

In a previous post, the People's Choice Awards is an annual award that identifies the best singers, actors, and presenters. Its feature is the popular vote.

The winners are chosen not by some jury, which no one usually knows, but by viewers and listeners who vote for their favorite artists online.

The evening before, the award ceremony was held at the Barker Hangar in the California suburb of Santa Monica. Of course, many celebrities came to the distribution of figurines, and they all tried to attract the attention of photographers.

Let's just say this year's People's Choice Awards did not bring together superstars, with the exception of Kim Kardashian, Scarlett Johansson, and Dwayne Johnson the Rock.

The rest could be attributed either to novice artists or to the same actors of TV shows and bloggers who are "widely known in narrow circles. "