Dwayne Johnson Talks About The Change Black Adam Will Bring To DCEU In Detail

Dwayne Johnson has been going all out marketing for the DCEU‘s next big movie which is Black Adam. One of the primary lines that Dwayne has used repeatedly is one that says that the DC universe is about to change.

Introducing Black Adam in the light of an Anti-hero is definitely a new step for the DCEU and the number of new superheroes being introduced in the film will definitely bring much change to the movies lineup of the DCEU going forward.

The Black Adam film feature Pierce Brosnan in the role of Doctor Fate, Aldis Hodge in the role of Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell in the role of Cyclone, and Noah Centineo in the role of Atom Smasher. Almost all of these characters are expected to get spin-offs in the form of films or TV series following the release of Black Adam.

Dwayne Johnson talked about the change that he has been claiming that the movie will create in depth in the following comments that he made on Comi-con while speaking to Screen Rant:

“That footage is a reflection of our tone. That footage is also a reflection of our director’s vision, who wanted to create something that was different; who wanted to create a movie that was disruptive. But also he wanted to create a movie that would start the pendulum swing in the DC universe. In addition to the hierarchy of power that I’ve been talking about, this pendulum swing [will] usher in a new era of the DC Universe. A new antihero era; a new era of tone, and a new era of story. And also, it’s this incredible opportunity that we have at Seven Bucks Productions for Black Adam’s storytelling to build out the DC Universe with disruption and with respect. Listening to the fans, because they’ll always guide you.”

Dwayne said these comments regarding the footage that he revealed at Comic-con after an electrifying entrance in which he was wearing the full Black Adam costume.

Black Adam will be releasing in cinemas worldwide on the 21st of October 2022.